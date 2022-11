2 Nov. 9:00

Delegations from Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations agreed not to plan any movement of vessels on Nov. 2 as part of the Black Sea grain deal, the United Nations secretariat at the joint coordination centre said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday UN and Turkish inspectors carried out 36 inspections of the vessels at Ukrainian ports, it said. "All inspection reports will be shared with the Russian and Ukrainian delegations," it said.