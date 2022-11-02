Erdoğan and Scholz discuss regional relations

2 Nov. 9:15

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the bilateral relations and regional relations in a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Ankara expects Germany to return to its neutral stance on Türkiye-Greece relations, Erdoğan told Scholz over the phone on Tuesday.

"Good neighborly relations, with Türkiye, for example, are of significance not just for both countries, but for all of Europe and trans-Atlantic relations," he said during a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Erdoğan said that he attaches "special importance" to close dialogue developed with Scholz to strengthen bilateral relations in every field.