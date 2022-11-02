Saudi Arabia, U.S. on high alert after warning of Iranian attack - report

2 Nov. 9:30

Saudi Arabia and the United States have shared information indicating Iran may attack the kingdom sometime soon, according to people familiar with the matter.

The two countries as well as regional allies have raised their military alert level, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal deliberations. They described the possible attacks as an effort to distract from nationwide protests that have roiled Iran in recent weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Iran has said the U.S. and its partners fomented its domestic unrest, which broke out in early September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly flouting strict Islamic dress codes.