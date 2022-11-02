Ilham Aliyev: world should never forget atrocities committed by France against people of Algeria

2 Nov. 9:45

The brutality, mass atrocities committed by France against the people of Algeria, something the world should never forget, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the 31st Arab League Summit in Algiers.

"The brutality, mass atrocities committed by France against the people of Algeria, something the world should never forget. France conducted a terrible war against the Algerian people for more than 130 years which resulted in the deaths of more than one and a half million Algerians," Ilham Aliyev said.

"Today, commemorating this tragedy, we need to do everything in order to avoid these tragedies in the future," the head of state added.