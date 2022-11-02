Azerbaijan exposes illegal armed group established under control of Iran's special services

2 Nov. 10:00

Azerbaijan's State Security Service has exposed an illegal armed group consisting of Azerbaijani citizens, secretly established under the control of the Iranian special services by inculcating radical religious ideas, the service said.

The State Security Service is implementing complex investigative measures related to such actions as the secret involvement of Azerbaijani citizens in military exercises outside the country by Iranian special services, their financing, keeping them in their sphere of influence by blackmail and other violent methods in order to use them against the state security of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the operational and investigative measures, it was established that Tohid Ibrahimbayli, Rovshan Asadov, Orkhan Mammadov, Elshad Hajiyev and other persons towards whom, for similar crimes, by a court decision, a preventive measure was chosen in 2018 with their putting on the international wanted list, and who are hiding in Iran, were instructed to lead the above mentioned illegal armed group.