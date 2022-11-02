DPRK fired at least ten missiles of various types Wednesday

2 Nov. 10:20

North Korea launched at least 10 missiles of various types Wednesday, Yonhap reported citing South Korean military.

The types of all missiles are not disclosed.

Earlier, Yonhap reported citing South Korean military that DPRK fired three short-range ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan.

One missile fell near South Korean territorial waters south of the demarcation line. South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff called such actions unacceptable.

After the reports about the launches, South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol convened the National Security Council meeting. Later, the president’s office said that Yoon Suk-Yeol ordered to take measures that will make DPRK "pay for its provocations".