Israel's Netanyahu appears to edge toward victory after vote

The voter turnout at the snap parliamentary elections in Israel is 71.3%, the Central Elections Committee announced Tuesday.

According to the Committee, a total of 4,853,023 Israeli citizens out of 6.78 million eligible to vote cast their ballots.

This is the highest voter turnout in Israel since 2015, according to local media. The previous elections, which took place in March 2021, had a turnout of 67.4%.

According to the initial exit polls, published by Israeli TV channels, Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party leads the vote with 30 expected parliament seats. It is followed by Yesh Atid, the party led by current Prime Minister Yair Lapid, which may take between 22 and 24 seats. In order to establish a government coalition, it is necessary ensure support of at least 61 lawmakers.