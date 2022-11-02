Blast heard in Kabul - report

2 Nov. 12:00

A blast took place on Wednesday morning in the Afghan capital, the newspaper Hasht-e Subh reported.

According to the newspaper, the car carrying the staff of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development of the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) had a bomb that went off in the fifth district of the city. Details of the incident are being specified.

The Taliban have not yet commented on this information.

According to the Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera, the explosion caused deaths and casualties, the number of which was not specified.