U.S. aware of North Korea’s missile launch, sees no threat

2 Nov. 12:40

The U.S. military is aware of ballistic missile launches undertaken by North Korea, but does not see an immediate threat to the country's territory, servicemen or its allies, the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) said on Wednesday.

"We are aware of the DPRK (the Democratic People's Republic of Korea - TASS) ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with our allies and partners. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to US personnel or territory, or to our allies, the missile launches highlights the DPRK’s reckless behavior and the destabilizing impact of its unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," the command said in a statement posted on its website.

According to Seoul, North Korea launched three short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The launch took place from the Wonsan area of the Kangwon Province around 08:51 (02:51 Moscow time). One of the missiles landed south of the northern boundary line, which Seoul considers a de facto maritime boundary. President Yoon Suk-yeol slammed the incident as an invasion of South Korean territory and gave instructions to make "North Korea pay for its provocations." Later, the military of the Republic of Korea launched three air-to-ground missiles from fighter jets into the open sea north of the northern boundary line.