Russia and Iran sign memorandum on cooperation in circulation of medical products

2 Nov. 13:20

The health ministries of Russia and Iran have signed a memorandum on cooperation in the circulation of medical products to expand the exposure of Russian and Iranian manufacturers on the two country's markets, the press service for the Russian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Health Ministry and the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education have signed a memorandum to develop bilateral cooperation in the scientific, information and methodological support for the regulation of medical products' circulation," the press service said.

The memorandum was signed at a meeting of the Russian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation co-chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in Grozny on Tuesday.

The memorandum is a result of both countries' intensive efforts aimed at strengthening their cooperation in healthcare and a long work on familiarization of Russian and Iranian representatives with national regulatory systems, it said.

Russia organized coaching seminars for the Iranian Health Ministry and manufacturers on the regulatory requirements. Meanwhile, a delegation of Russian manufacturers and regulation officials visited Iran in June to close study the operation of the Iranian pharmaceutical industry, medical goods manufacturers and regulatory authorities, the press service said.