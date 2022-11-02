Uzbek president praises growing trade, economic relations with Germany

2 Nov. 13:40

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev hosted German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during her formal visit to the country to discuss bilateral cooperation and the regional and international situation, the president's press service stated on Tuesday.

"The meeting focused in particular on further expansion of Uzbek-German wide-ranging cooperation. There was an exchange of views on pressing regional and international agenda," the statement said.

Satisfaction was expressed with increased figures in bilateral trade and investment. Trade has grown by 45% since the beginning of the year. Whole-year investments are expected at 1 billion euros. Financial and technical cooperation has widened, including with the German KfW bank and German Society for International Cooperation.

The two sides expressed interest in further cooperation in such priority areas as the green economy, alternative energy, innovation, the use of resource-saving and eco-clean technologies, and implementing advanced educational methods.

Baerbock emphasized Germany's commitment to the comprehensive support for a program of democratic and economic reforms in Uzbekistan, the press service said.