2 Nov. 15:00

Georgia’s emergency management service employees have rescued 11 people from flooded Chakvistskali River in Mtirala national park in the west of the country.

The service said on Wednesday the group had been rescued from the river in the Adjara region after the emergency teams had managed to install special equipment over the water.

The stranded individuals were brought to a safe place in the operation that involved seven rescuers from the Adjara main division of the service.