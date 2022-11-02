Russia becomes largest oil supplier for India in October

2 Nov. 15:20

Russia has become India's top oil supplier, edging past the traditionally dominant suppliers Saudi Arabia and Iraq, according to the energy cargo tracker Vortexa.



Russia supplied 946,000 barrels per day of crude to India in October, the highest ever in a month. It accounted for 22% of India's total crude imports, ahead of Iraq's 20.5% and Saudi Arabia's 16%. Compared to September, overall crude import went up 5% in October and that from Russia rose 8%.



For the first time, India imported more seaborne Russian crude than the European Union - the volumes were 34% higher than the EU's. With imports of 1 million barrels per day in October, China remained the largest buyer of Russian seaborne crude.



India also imported about 106,000 barrels per day of fuel oil from Russia in October, a new high.