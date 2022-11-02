Russia records 68 daily COVID deaths

2 Nov. 15:40

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,385 over the past day to 21,441,143, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday.

A day earlier, 5,252 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,320 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 11.1% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 35 regions, while in 41 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in nine regions. A day earlier, 1,485 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 966 over the past day versus 485 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,232,318, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 461 over the past day versus 426 a day earlier, reaching 1,786,727.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 10,241 over the past day, reaching 20,822,746. A day earlier, some 9,308 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 68 over the past day, reaching 390,315. In absolute terms, the number of daily COVID deaths has been the lowest since August 22. A day earlier, 72 COVID-19 deaths were registered.