Crimean Bridge’s damaged section to be restored by December

2 Nov. 16:00

The damaged section of the Crimean Bridge will be fully restored in December, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin pledged on Wednesday, when speaking to the Federation Council (the upper house of the Russian parliament).

"I can clearly see that in December we will complete the restoration of the destroyed part (of the Crimean Bridge - TASS) and move on to putting in order the part that now has a limited traffic capacity," he said.

A truck blew up on October 8 on the Crimean Bridge, subsequently damaging two spans of the bridge’s roadway segment, while the tanks of a neighboring freight train caught fire. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin is leading a government commission which was created following the emergency. The Russian government gave the Nizhneangarsktransstroy company the green light to restore both the automobile and railway sections of the Crimean Bridge. To date, railway traffic on the Crimean Bridge has been restored, and car and bus traffic has also been partially resumed.