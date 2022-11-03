Swine flu pathogen detected in Armenia

3 Nov. 12:30

The H1N1 subspecies of the A strain of influenza ("swine flu") has been confirmed in Armenia as a result of laboratory research within the framework of anti-epidemiological supervision, the Armenian Ministry of Health said.

The center stressed that the best way to prevent influenza is vaccination.

"All clinics, including /outpatient ones of the country and mobile vaccination centers are provided with vaccines against influenza. Anyone can go there for vaccination, regardless of the area of residence/registration," the ministry noted.