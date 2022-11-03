UN Security Council denies Russia call for bio weapons probe

3 Nov. 12:45

The UN Security Council rejected on Wednesday Russia’s draft resolution, which suggested setting up its commission to investigate into the activities of U.S. biological laboratories in Ukraine.

Russia and China voted for the document, the UK, the U.S. and France voted against it, while the remaining members of the Security Council, including Albania, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway and the UAE, refrained from voting.

The document suggested that the UN Security Council decide to set up a commission consisting of all its members "to investigate into the claims against the US and Ukraine contained in the complaint of the Russian Federation regarding the compliance with obligations under the Convention in the context of the activities of biological laboratories in the territory of Ukraine, as well as present to the Council a report on the issue on containing recommendations by 30 November 2022 and inform the States Parties to the Convention at its Ninth Review Conference to be held in Geneva on 28 November - 16 December 2022 of the results of the investigation."

Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that Western delegations had virtually sabotaged the negotiations process on the draft resolution.