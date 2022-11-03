Scholz now advocates finding common ground with Putin

3 Nov. 13:00

German chancellor Olaf Scholz has changed his stance over Russia, saying that “we should find a common ground” with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised interview with the A Haber channel.

Recalling Tuesday's phone call with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz, Erdogan highlighted the importance of “personal relations,” to bring “the most important steps” in diplomacy.

"Diplomacy of leaders is crucial to resolve problems. Even German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had a completely different position on Putin a month ago, but by now he has changed his stance on Russia, advocating finding a common language," Erogan said.