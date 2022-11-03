Russian retail sales fall deeper in September

3 Nov. 13:15

Russian retail sales fell deeper in September, official data from the state statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

According to Rosstat, Russian retail sales plunged 9.8% in September in year-on-year terms after an 8.8% fall in the previous month.

Taking a cautious approach on inflation, Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday.

According to Rosstat, real disposable incomes extended their drop this year and fell 3.4% in the third quarter of 2022 in year-on-year terms, after an 8.9% rise in the same period of last year.