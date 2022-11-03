РУС ENG

Russian retail sales fall deeper in September

Russian retail sales fell deeper in September, official data from the state statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

According to Rosstat, Russian retail sales plunged 9.8% in September in year-on-year terms after an 8.8% fall in the previous month.

Taking a cautious approach on inflation, Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% on Friday.

According to Rosstat, real disposable incomes extended their drop this year and fell 3.4% in the third quarter of 2022 in year-on-year terms, after an 8.9% rise in the same period of last year.

