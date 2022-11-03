Armenian media: Pashinyan to sign peace treaty with Aliyev in Tbilisi and close Karabakh issue

3 Nov. 13:30

Armenia's Hraparak daily reported today that the Armenian government plans to sign a peace treaty with Baku in Tbilisi by the end of the year, which will close the Karabakh issue.

According to the newspaper, active preparation for Nikol Pashinyan's meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi began this week, after their talks with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Sochi. The reason, according to Hraparak, is that Pashinyan was not satisfied with the Russian position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement - despite his words that Yerevan fully supports the Russian proposals.

The key consequence of the signing of the peace treaty in Tbilisi will be Armenia's refusal to support the Karabakh separatists and the commitment of the Armenian authorities not to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, including the life of the Armenian population of the Karabakh economic district of Azerbaijan. In fulfillment of the provisions of the peace treaty, Yerevan will renounce Armenian citizenship from Armenians living in Azerbaijan and stop financing separatist structures.

"It is not only the power structures that lack funding, but also the entire management system. Armenia will only get the right to implement charitable and social projects. Anything above that will be recognized as a sponsorship of separatism and terrorism," the article reads.

Those Karabakh Armenians who do not want to obtain citizenship of Azerbaijan but stay on the Azerbaijani land will have to leave the territory of the neighboring state, where they live illegally, as citizens of Armenia. In such settlements as Khojaly, where the majority of population were Azerbaijanis before the Karabakh war, Baku will restore full control immediately after the signing of the peace treaty.

The authors of the article drew attention to the fact that Ilham Aliyev's words at the meeting in Sochi about the solution of the Karabakh issue and the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in the past were connected with these circumstances, due to which Baku has nothing to talk about with Yerevan on this topic. Also, after the signing of the peace treaty, Russian peacekeepers will be withdrawn from Karabakh, since it's the Azerbaijani authorities who are responsible for the security of Karabakh Armenians as citizens of Azerbaijan/