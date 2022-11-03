Iran denies it poses a threat to Saudi Arabia

3 Nov. 14:00

Iran denied on Wednesday it posed a threat to Saudi Arabia, after the Wall Street Journal reported that Riyadh had shared intelligence with the United States warning of an imminent attack from Iran on targets in the kingdom.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said reports had appeared in Western media of an Iranian threat against Saudi Arabia that were "baseless accusations".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran continues the policy of good neighborliness with its neighbors on the basis of mutual respect and within the framework of international principles and rules," the spokesman added.

He further said Iran argues that creating and promoting stability and security in the region is possible through establishing constructive interaction with its neighbors and will continue this policy with seriousness.