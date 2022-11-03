Russia may build another nuclear power plant in Turkey

3 Nov. 14:15

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara and Moscow are working on the construction of a third nuclear power plant, without mentioning its location.

An intergovernmental agreement was signed between Türkiye and Russia in May 2010 for the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, which will have four VVER-1200 type power reactors with a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts.

Last month, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom started negotiations with Türkiye for the construction of a nuclear power plant in the Turkish city of Sinop on the Black Sea coast. The Sinop nuclear power plant will be the country's second nuclear project following the country’s first nuclear plant, the under-construction Akkuyu project.