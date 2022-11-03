Kazakh parliament adopts bill limiting presidential powers

3 Nov. 15:00

The Kazakh Senate adopted a constitutional bill amending and augmenting certain Kazakhstan's constitutional laws in furtherance of the presidential address of March 16, 2022 at a plenary session on Thursday.

The senate also passed in two readings a bill amending and augmenting certain Kazakhstan's legislative acts in the context of implementation of the presidential address of March 16, 2022.

The bills envisage amendments in seven key areas. Firstly, they limit presidential powers in regard to local executive authorities and the Supreme Judicial Council, reduce the so-called presidential quota in the senate, and impose certain restrictions to be in effect during the presidential term.

The second block of amendments applies to the parliament. The bills amend the procedure of forming parliament chambers amid the Mazhilis transfer to a mixed electoral system and alter formation of the presidential quota at the proposal of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan. Additionally, the amendments concern new powers of the parliament provided by the constitutional amendments.

The third block of amendments allows the government to adopt provisional resolutions having the force of law. The fourth block comprises amendments to election laws. The entire electoral system will be reconfigured in connection with the shift to a mixed electoral system. The electoral process will be updated to meet the existent realities. It will be possible to revoke a parliamentary mandate. Elections of the heads of districts and cities of regional significance will be introduced in a phased manner.