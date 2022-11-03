Maersk to liquidate Russian container shipping subsidiary

3 Nov. 15:10

The sole participant of Maersk LLC has decided to liquidate the company, according to materials on Fedresurs.

Creditors can file claims with the company within two months from the date of publication of the announcement in the State Registration Bulletin. Natalia Polukeeva has been appointed head of the liquidation commission.

According to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities as of November 2, 100% of the registered capital of Maersk LLC is owned by the founder - Danish Maersk Line Agency Holding A/S (the marine container transportation division of Maersk).

Maersk LLC (St. Petersburg) was registered through the reorganization of CJSC Maersk in 2014. According to the SPARK-Interfax system, the company's revenue to RAS in 2021 was 845.9 million rubles.

As reported, the Danish transport and logistics company A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S in March announced the termination of its operations in Russia and notified Russian customers that it had begun winding down its business activities in Russia.

Through APM Terminals (APMT, a terminal subsidiary) Maersk owned a 30.75% stake in Global Ports, the largest operator of container terminals in Russia, and Delo Group closed a deal to buy that stake from APMT in September.

"The process of selling the remaining assets is ongoing," Maersk said in the company's Q3 2022 report Thursday.

According to financial reporting, Maersk's revenue rose 37% year-on-year in Q3 2022 to $22.77 billion, while profit in July-September was $8.88 billion compared to $5.44 billion in the prior year.