Russia records 6,375 daily COVID cases

3 Nov. 16:00

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,375 over the past day to 21,447,518, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

A day earlier, 6,385 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,235 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 6.4% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 34 regions, while in 40 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in eleven regions. A day earlier, 1,320 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 843 over the past day versus 966 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,233,161, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 412 over the past day versus 461 a day earlier, reaching 1,787,139.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 9,774 over the past day, reaching 20,832,520. A day earlier some 10,241 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 73 over the past day, reaching 390,388. A day earlier 68 COVID-19 deaths were registered.