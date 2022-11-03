Armenia and Iran concentrate on joint sales of goods to other countries

3 Nov. 16:15

Armenia and Iran are concentrating their efforts on joint sales of goods to third countries, Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan said today.

"There are problems with exports to Iran. We understand that there are certain limitations with Iran. Their economy is called "resistance economy," and they have little interest in importing goods. We really want the trade to be bilateral, but we understand that you can't force them to buy what they don't want," Kerobyan told parliament.

He noted that because of this, the parties are focusing on areas that have potential. "Using Armenia's transport and communication links, Iranian goods, after undergoing some processing in Armenia, are sent to the Eurasian Economic Union’s member and other countries. We are concentrating our efforts on joint sales of goods to third countries," he said.