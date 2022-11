3 Nov. 16:30

Another six ships loaded with grain have departed from Ukrainian ports as the grain corridor resumed operation, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

"The Turkish president said yesterday that the grain corridor had resumed operation. After that another six ships sailed out of Ukrainian ports," the Anadolu agency quoted Akar as saying.

In all, 426 ships have departed from Ukrainian ports to date with a total of 9.7 million tonnes of agricultural products onboard, he said.