3 Nov. 17:00

Azerbaijan plans to export 'green' energy to Europe through Türkiye, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on November 3.

According to Shahbazov, one of the promising routes for transporting the ‘green’ energy is the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe energy corridor, which will pass through Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan.

"Thanks to the creation of a green energy zone in the liberated lands, Azerbaijan will turn into a regional zero-emission energy hub," he noted.

The minister added that the implementation of the Zangazur Corridor project will enable the country to export ‘clean’ energy to European markets.