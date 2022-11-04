Biden announces imminent "liberation of Iran"

4 Nov. 14:57

Speaking in California, US President Joe Biden suddenly announced that Iran would soon be liberated, Bloomberg writes.

"Don't worry, we will free Iran", the American leader said.

He added that "they will free themselves pretty soon".

Let us remind you that mass protests and riots have been taking place in Iran for a month and a half. They began after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police. The last clash between the opposition and the police took place the day before.

Iranian authorities believe that the West supports the protests in the country.