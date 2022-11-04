Raisi reacts to Biden's speech about liberation of Iran

4 Nov. 15:45

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the republic was liberated 43 years ago. It will no longer be captured by the West. So he responded to the promise of US President Joe Biden to "liberate" Iran soon.

"Iran was liberated 43 years ago. It is determined not to fall into your captivity again", Raisi said on Friday.

On February 11, 1979, the Islamic Revolution took place in Iran. All power in the republic was concentrated in the hands of the clergy, and Khomeini became the spiritual leader and the head of Iran. After his death, the post was taken over by his successor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Earlier, Biden said that the United States would soon "liberate" Iran and immediately added that the country would "liberate itself".

In Iran, the riots that began after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police, have been taking place for a month and a half.