A resident of Kyzylorda tried to pass dumplings with drugs to a convicted friend, the official website Polisia.kz reports.

Employees of institution No. 60 of the Penitentiary Department for the Kyzylorda region found a green substance with a specific smell in dumplings, which were brought to a convict serving a sentence under the article "Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm."