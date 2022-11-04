Baku hosts joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey

4 Nov. 17:30

Today, Baku hosted the 10th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan reports.

The meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and the Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay was attended by the heads of state structures of both countries.

The meeting was opened by Ali Asadov. Addressing the audience, he said that relations between Baku and Ankara reached the pinnacle of strategic partnership and alliance.