Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits military units on Armenian border

4 Nov. 17:50

Today, on behalf of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the department visited military units stationed on the border with Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

Zakir Hasanov got acquainted with the conditions at the newly created deployment point.

The Minister was informed that all the necessary conditions for high-level military service were created. At the base, there is an armoury, a hostel, a canteen, a kitchen, warehouses for food and clothing, a bathhouse and a sanitary unit, heating stoves, generators and solar panels, ensuring uninterrupted power supply. Reserves with all types of support were made at strongholds and combat positions to prepare for the winter.