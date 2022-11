4 Nov. 19:35

The comedy series "In short, this is the plan" is being filmed in Derbent, the press service of the city administration informs.

There will be eight episodes in total. The main characters are Russian hackers.

The shooting of the show takes place in the historical part of Derbent. "Numerous citizens are watching the filming process with great interest, some of them are even participating," AiF Dagestan cites the message of the administration.