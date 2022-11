4 Nov. 19:55

Passengers of the Grozny-Moscow plane, which landed in Makhachkala due to a triggered cabin pressure sensor, were delivered to the capital by a reserve aircraft, director general of the Severny (Grozny) airport Alvi Shakhgiriev said.

"The flight Grozny - Moscow took off at 6:00 Moscow time, after about 40 minutes, a pressure sensor in the cabin triggered over the Caspian Sea, which is why the commander of the aircraft decided to land in Makhachkala," Interfax quotes him as saying.