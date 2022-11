4 Nov. 21:15

The previously imposed visa ban for Russian tourists is not limited, President Sauli Niinistö said at a press conference in Vilnius after meeting with Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nausėda.

"There are no limits. It (the ban - ed.) will be in effect for as long as necessary. At the moment, we have no reason to cancel it," TASS quotes the head of state as saying.

The decision of the Finnish government to close the borders to Russian tourists came into force on September 30.