Russia and Belarus to create joint group of satellites

5 Nov. 10:20

Belarus and Russia have agreed to create a joint satellite group, including for military purposes, President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko said.

"We are not only ready to launch someone into space, we are ready to send our own cosmonaut. We will send one soon. We produce spacecraft. We have agreed with Russia to create a joint space programme," the Belarusian state news agency BelTA cited Lukashenko as saying.

He added that this programme will be undertaken "not only for military purposes."

"Russia is huge. We were able to get involved in this programme and, together with the Russians, are creating a group of satellites. Today we have a satellite that can view a 35-cm object from an altitude of 500-600 kilometres. This means we are taking tremendous steps here," Lukashenko added.