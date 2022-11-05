Borrell: EU should reinforce its ties with Central Asia

5 Nov. 10:40

The European Union should reinforce its relations with the countries in Central Asia, this region has become more and more important, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said.

"The countries in Central Asia are a pivot between Europe and Asia, and they are more and more important from a strategic point of view. They are looking to diversify their foreign policy. They are no longer Soviet republics. They are asking Russia to respect their independence, and we have to increase our relationship with them," he stressed.

Borrell added that in the next weeks he will travel to in Samarkand at the Connectivity Conference between Central Asia and Europe. "This will be a good occasion to reinforce our links, our partnership and to develop our strategic investment programme of the Global Europe," the EU's foreign policy chief said.