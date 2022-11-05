Russian Deputy FM and Iranian FM hold talks

5 Nov. 16:00

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held talks on the sidelines of the first meeting of the National Coordinators of the Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter, held in Tehran on Saturday.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed satisfaction with the level of relations between Iran and Russia and a recent successful meeting of the Cooperation Joint Commission, stressing the need for closer interaction in the multilateral platforms for the peaceful resolution of problems.

For his part, Vershinin said Russia and Iran share views on many regional and international issues.