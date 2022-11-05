Georgia to develop circus art

5 Nov. 16:15

A competition to promote the development of circus art has been announced by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth of Georgia.

Head of the Ministry of Culture Teya Tsulukiani noted that the state has not taken effective steps to develop circus art for decades. The relevant competition to be held in Georgia for the first time, it is aimed to promote the development and popularization of circus art.

The minister said that the budget of the competition is 80,0000 lari (about $28,000). Projects aimed at supporting professional or amateur circus troupes, big tops, independent artists may be introduced for the competition. One participant may present only one project, the deadline for submission is November 10.