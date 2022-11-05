Bursa hosts event in honor of Fikret Amirov’s 100th anniversary

5 Nov. 16:35

The cultural capital of the Turkic world, the Turkish city of Bursa, hosted a gala evening dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani composer Fikret Amirov.

The concert was held at the Ataturk Congress Center. The State Symphony Orchestra of Bursa, conducted by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yalchin Adigezalov, performed "Azerbaijani Capriccio", the symphonic mugham "Kurd Ovshary", the Piano Concerto "On Arab Themes" and "The Tale of Nasimi". Turkish pianist Gökhan Aibulus, a graduate of the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, performed as a soloist.

More than a thousand people attended the event.