Blinken, Abbas discuss tensions between Palestine and Israel

5 Nov. 17:55

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had a telephone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The American politician called on the Israeli and Palestinian authorities to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank of the Jordan River.

"The Secretary of State underlined his deep concern about the situation in the West Bank, including the escalating tensions, violence and deaths of both Palestinians and Israelis, and stressed the need for an urgent de-escalation of the situation by all parties," the US State Department press service informs.