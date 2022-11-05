Georgia presents two new reserves

5 Nov. 19:35

Two new protected natural zones have been formed in the Georgian region of Shida Kartli, and the country's parliament has adopted amendments to the Law on Protected Areas.

The territories are located near two rivers, Tana and Tedzami. The area of the Tana Reserve is 10,986 ha, and the Tedzami Protected Area is 10,878 ha. In these territories, the protection of a unique ecosystem will be ensured, the historical and cultural landscape will be preserved, deforestation and development of the territory will be kept under strict control.