Russia to create textile clusters in Uzbekistan

5 Nov. 20:15

Russian businessmen are exploring the possibility of creating textile clusters in Uzbekistan, Timur Islyaev, a representative of the Russian-Uzbek Business Council, co-owner of the Russian company GRT Consulting, said on the sidelines of the 2nd International Economic Forum in Samarkand, New Retail writes.

According to the entrepreneur, Russian companies are planning to open textile clusters on newly created agricultural areas in Uzbekistan. The status of a cluster will enable Russian companies to export part of their products to the Russian market, Islyaev explained. He added that the volume of finished textile products manufactured in the republic and sold through Russian marketplaces is now increasing.