Iran claims successful launch of satellite-carrying rocket

5 Nov. 20:35

Iran claims it has successfully tested a satellite-carrying rocket.

Iranian State TV reports on the "successful suborbital launch of the Ghaem-100 satellite-carrying rocket”. Flight tests of the launcher using the Rafe solid propellant vehicle have been successfully completed," the report reads.

The Ghaem-100 rocket is Iran's first three-stage solid-propellant satellite launcher, manufactured by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) aerospace organization. The rocket is capable of launching satellites weighing 80 kg into orbit.