People suffering gastrointestinal diseases and allergies should refrain from dried fruits

5 Nov. 21:35

According to Leah Gavasheli, candidate of medical sciences and nutritionist, dried fruits are a storehouse of vitamins, but they should be included in the diet with caution, Dr. Peter reports.

"Both raisins and dates are real champions in useful active ingredients," she said.

Dates contain vitamin A, beta-carotene, vitamin B complex, folic acid, vitamins C, E, and K, as well as calcium, magnesium, manganese, iron, zinc, and sodium. At the same time, they high-calorie and contain a lot of fructose, sucrose and glucose.

This high-calorie product is not recommended for people with gastrointestinal diseases and allergies.