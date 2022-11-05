Flag of Safavids raised in Horadiz

5 Nov. 22:00

According to some TG channels of Iranian Azerbaijanis, in the city of Horadiz in the Fizuli region of Azerbaijan, on the eve of Flag Day, on Saturday, the flag of the Safavids, the Turkic dynasty that ruled Iran from the beginning of the 16th to the beginning of the 18th century, was installed.

The Day of the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan is celebrated annually on November 9th.

Under the Safavid state, Azerbaijani became the official language. In 1501-1736, the Safavid state was located on the present-day territories of Azerbaijan, Iran, Armenia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Western Pakistan, Southern Turkmenistan and Eastern Turkey.