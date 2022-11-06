New British prime minister to go to COP summit

6 Nov. 11:45

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will attend Egypt's COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh next week, he said, reversing a widely criticized decision to skip the annual climate meeting to work on pressing economic issues at home.

"There's no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There's no energy security without investment in renewable energy", Sunak wrote on his social media.

Earlier, a spokesman for the British Prime Minister said participation in climate talks would depend on progress on the domestic budget statement, which must be presented on November 17.

Let us remind you that COP is the name of the annual conference, which brings together all countries that have ratified the 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

COP is an abbreviation from the Conference of the Parties, and the number next to it is the number of the conference since the first meeting in Berlin in 1995. In 2022, the conference will be held from November 6 to November 18.