Sadovnichy: Moscow State University to open schools for gifted children

6 Nov. 15:39

The management of Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) plans to open several schools for gifted children who study outside of Moscow, - said the rector of the university Viktor Sadovnichy.

"Now in the near future we want to open several more schools for gifted children who are outside Moscow"б Sadovnichiy said at the University's Open Doors Day, RIA Novosti reports.

Now, the university has two schools of this type - a specialized scientific and educational center - a boarding school named after A.N. Kolmogorov MSU and the University Gymnasium of MSU.