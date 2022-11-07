Georgian president to hold high-level meetings in France visit

7 Nov. 14:15

Georgian president Salome Zourabichvili will hold high-level meetings in her visit to France, the presidential administration said on Monday.

Zourabichvili will participate in the World Forum for Democracy as well as the Paris Peace Forum.

The former is held annually under the patronage of the Council of Europe and the French government.

The 10th anniversary forum will run between Monday and Wednesday, with participants taking a look at the “main factors of the decline of democracy" and exploring “appropriate ways” to solve it.

Zourabichvili is set to meet with the secretary general of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić and the president of the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe Tiny Kox.

On Friday, Zourabichvili and world leaders will participate in the Paris Peace Forum, which will be held in the French capital for the fifth time. This year's forum will focus on preventing "multicrisis and destructive global polarisation".